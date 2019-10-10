Errol Spence is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and recently, he beat Shawn Porter to retain his belts. Fans have been wondering who Spence will fight next although they will have to wait as Spence has much more urgent matters to attend to. According to TMZ, Spence crashed his white Ferrari early Thursday morning and the crash was so violent that he was ejected from the car.

Spence is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Dallas and is considered to be in "serious condition." Based on the police report, it seems as though Spence hit the center median while going at a high speed and ended up flipping five times. The damage to the car can be seen in the video below.

Thankfully, police believe Spence is going to survive although the full extent of his injuries is still unknown. After defeating Porter, Spence boasts a record of 26-0 and continues to be one of the biggest names in boxing. With this car crash in mind, there is no telling what could happen next in his career.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this developing story.