Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not happy with Jimmy Butler's all-star snub.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

According to ESPN, Spoelstra called it a "joke," and said that the entire process is outdated.

"I just think it's ridiculous that we're still in these antiquated positions," Spoelstra told reporters prior to Friday night's 122-117 loss to the LA Clippers. "So who's to say what position Jimmy is? Does it matter? I put him No. 2 on my [lineup] card. So I go Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, I go Bam [Adebayo] and then Meyers [Leonard]. But you could flip any one of those guys around. And in many ways he's our point guard. So should he be in the All-Star Game as a point guard? I don't know."

"These are such antiquated labels that I feel like we've moved on from that years ago when we started talking about positionless [players]. But either way, regardless of how you want to label it or discuss it, Jimmy Butler should be a starter in this All-Star Game. It's a joke that he's not. Hopefully, this will change things in the future."

Spoelstra wasn't the only one to take issue with Butler's absence. After the starters were announced, fans let their anger be known across Twitter.

The All-Star game is scheduled for February 16th at 8:00 PM.