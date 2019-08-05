If you're a fan of skateboarding and the culture behind it, then you have certainly heard of Eric Koston. Koston has been getting into the sneaker game lately and his latest shoe is the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 UNC Low. The shoe has been gaining traction from sneakerheads recently because as it turns out, they sure do love their Nike SB and Jordan Brand collaborations. Adding in an iconic colorway like Carolina blue into the mix, and you have yourself a certified hit on your hands.

The shoe looks exactly like the High OG "UNC" model except transformed into a low top. Meanwhile, there is Nike SB branding on the tongue instead of the standard Nike Air. They're a pretty clean shoe and will be perfect for the rest of the summer which is coming to an end in just a few short months.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Monday, August 12th through the Nike SNKRS App and other retailers who specialize in Nike SB products.

Image via Nike

