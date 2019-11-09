Eric Andre is set to host an upcoming hip hop series titled Rapper Warrior Ninja. According to Deadline, the show will air on the new mobile video platform, Quibi, which is scheduled to launch on April 6th, 2020. Andre is co-creating the show with director Kitao Sakurai. The two previously worked together on Bad Trip, starring Tiffany Haddish, which releases on April 24th, 2020.

The show will likely be a parody of the popular American Ninja Warrior. The description for Rapper Warrior Ninja says, "From the mind of Eric Andre comes the biggest rap battle to ever hit the Hip Hop world -- and it all goes down on an obstacle course. Who has what it takes to freestyle while traversing a treacherous gauntlet of tortuous obstacles? What top Hip Hop artist will emerge the victor in the arena? Find out in RAPPER WARRIOR NINJA!"

The series builds upon a segment from Andre's The Eric Andre Show of the same name. In the clip below, A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, Open Mike Eagle and more appear on the show to take on an obstacle course while freestyling. The skit aired during the show's most recent season in 2016.

The fifth season of The Eric Andre Show premieres in 2020.