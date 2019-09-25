Adidas' ever-growing line of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s has grown to include the recently released "Citrin" and "Cloud White" colorways, and both can be yours this week, courtesy of StockX.

All you have to do is use the code WIN350 during check out on any item(s) at $100 or more to be entered to win both the Citrin and Cloud White Yeezys. The promotion will be open from September 25 at 12pm ET until September 27 at 12pm ET. A total of four winners (two in the U.S. and two in the EU) will be selected on October 4 - winners will get one of each pair in their choice of size.

The "Cloud White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 currently seems to be the more popular of the two, with an average sale price of over $300, but any chance you can get to win some free Yeezys is an opportunity worth taking.

Click here for more info.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Citrin/StockX

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White/StockX