Portland Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter made an appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, where he shared his opinion of #1 overall pick Zion Williamson, and took a shot at Julius Randle in the process.

"I kind of feel like he’s overhyped," Kanter said of Williamson. "I kind of feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops."

As noted by Cowherd, other analysts have compared Randle and Williamson in the past due to their similar builds. Kanter then continued, "If he develops his shot, he definitely could become a Hall of Famer. It's all in his hands. He just needs to put the work in and go out there and show the whole world."

It didn't take long for Kanter's comments to make the rounds on social media. Randle himself tweeted, "Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol." Kanter quickly clapped back, "I remember brother. That was the game y'all got the L."

Both of those statements are true. Randle did hang 45 (with 11 rebounds and six assists) on Kanter and the Blazers during their matchup in New Orleans on March 15, but Portland walked away with a 122-110 victory.

Randle, 24, averaged a career-high 21.4 points per game last season to go along with 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per night. He'll become an unrestricted free agent this weekend and Kanter's former team, the New York Knicks, are reportedly among the teams interested.