We're about a week away from the last Friday of the year. It sounds scary but perhaps, after the year that was 2020, we're a bit more relieved to put the last 365 days behind us. However, if there was one thing that was solid about this year, it's the amount of musical output from the hip-hop community. A pandemic left many of them inside with nothing left to do but cook up and fortunately, we've been receiving the fruits of their labor over the past few months.

This past Friday, specifically, offered several notable projects. Eminem, out of the blue, arrived with Music To Be Murdered By - Side B. The speculation leading people up to the album's release left many hesitant because of previous rumors. Em came through, though, offering another sixteen songs inspired by Alfred Hitchcock. Reuniting with Dr. Dre on "Discombobulated" remains a massive highlight on the project. It felt like the two were back to their old ways as the crisp cinematic production on Dre's end allowed Em all the room in the world to flex his microphone chops.

Again, we only have one more Friday left in the year. And this Friday, Dec. 25th will determine whether we receive Slime Language 2 in 2020. Thugger's been teasing the project, even apparently hosting a listening party back in October. Perhaps, the release of "Take It To Trial" with Gunna and Yak Gatti signifies that it will finally see the light of day soon. Either way, "TTIT" was a necessary addition for this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

Along with Em and Thug, we got new music from Jackboy's Love Me While I'm Here, Smoove'L's Icecups & Shootouts, as well as a new collab from PeeWee Longway and Cassius Jay.

