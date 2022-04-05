Fans were super confused when they saw tons of different celebrities posting some strange videos to their YouTube channels, although many were quick to come to the realization that their favorite celebs had been hacked.

Eminem, Drake, Ariana Grande, and many more have fallen victim to a hacking incident where multiple videos were posted across their accounts, one of which is entitled "Justin bieber - Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos)." The video features Sanz holding a guitar, the wrong way, with some strange editing effects, singing in Spanish, overdubbed with some heavy synthesized beats.

Paco Sanz, also known as Francisco José Sanz, is a security guard from Valencia, Spain who was arrested for fraud after obtaining large sums of money from donations towards his illness, Cowden Syndrome, in which he claimed to have gotten over 2,000 tumors from. Prosecutors had accused Sanz of “taking advantage of his illness” to “obtain illegal funding.”

Another video titled "Daddy Yankee - Speed is the Best Hacked by @LosPelosBro on Twitter," was posted to Harry Styles' YouTube channel.

The identity of the Twitter account @lospelaosbro is unknown. Although, the account has claimed full responsibility for the hacking spree. The videos have since been taken down from the celeb accounts, nonetheless, they were live on the various YouTube channels for at least an hour.

