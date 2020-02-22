Eman Get Dough & Gunna Link Up For "Can’t Relate"

Hip-hop is a flashy genre — it has been since emcees first picked up the mic over four decades ago and is sure to be a signature for many years to come. For Eman Get Dough and Gunna, it's pretty much business as usual with their new collaboration "Can't Relate."

Both rappers go off about their respective levels of swag, whether it comes down to copping big face Audemars Piguet watches, smashing a rival's main chick every day of the week — on the low, of course! — rocking shoes that don't come out until next year or just eating like kings at the famous Japanese steakhouse restaurant chain Benihana. It goes without saying, but life as a budding emcee in the game sure does have its perks.

Listen to "Can’t Relate" by Eman Get Dough featuring Gunna below and on all streaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

200 in a Porsche I can skate

100 rounds in your soul I can take

I done turned my home to a bank

It's easy for these hoes I’m like babe

I’m in Houston with your hoe eating steak

We been fucking on the low life is great

Denim Balmain with some camo Bathing Apes

I been balling speeding in Lambo with no brakes