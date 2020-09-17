mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Elzhi Keeps Them Coming With "Smoke & Mirrors"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2020 13:01
Smoke & Mirrors
Elzhi Feat. Monica Blaire

Elzhi readies his new album "Seven Times Down Eight Times Up" with another single in "Smoke & Mirrors."


With his new album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up set to land on September 25th, Detroit lyricist Elzhi has come through with another new single in "Smoke & Mirrors." Featuring the vocal talents of Monica Blaire, whose ghostly wails add an immersive layer to the atmosphere, Elzhi's latest continues to paint a picture of what's to come. Having confirmed that the project centers around themes of resilience, this one finds the rapper navigating a triumphant old-school sample with a verbally dexterous flow. As a result, Elzhi's bars require close attention, likely benefitting from at least one repeat listen.

"Your friends who were foes who didn't know you were chose," raps Elzhi, encouraging listeners to look within themselves and find glory. "You a king, you a diamond, you a comet, you a rose." Swerving the traditional structure, Elzhi's relentless schemes continue to unfold like a focused stream-of-consciousness. "All I see while I smoke to get in the proper headspace," he continues. "In case there's a test I gotta ace, cause the racist thought I would be dead, in jail, or at home with an ankle brace." 

Check out the latest from Elzhi now, and check back on September 25th for his brand new album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

All I see while I smoke to get in the proper headspace
In case there's a test I gotta ace
Cause the racist thought I would be dead, in jail, or at home with an ankle brace

