Ellen DeGeneres reportedly bullied an 11-year-old boy in the 1970s, making fun of him for his weight, the victim tells DailyMailTV.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Ben Gravolet says DeGeneres, who would've been in her early 20s at the time, worked for his mother's recruitment agency while he was a child and would routinely insult him.

"She would criticize my weight," he said. "I would try to do homework in the office, she'd call me stupid, she'd call me fat. She would criticize my clothes. I was just a boy and this was a grown woman who took pleasure in seeing me become visibly upset. I don't think there's any excuse for it. I was a defenseless kid. What could I have told her back?

"It has an effect if somebody in a superior position to you, who's much older, goes 'You're fat. You might want to lose some of that weight chunky boy.' I was always self-conscious about my weight and it made things worse."

DeGeneres has come under fire in recent weeks for hosting a toxic work environment behind the scenes of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Multiple sources confirmed to BuzzFeed News that bullying is rampant on set.

[Via]