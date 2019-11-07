Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren might be trying to secure our votes on this one. As she hopes to be voted into office as the first-ever female President of the United States, Warren appeared on a podcast today and was asked a series of "This Or That" questions. Speaking with Angela Rye, the politician answered several questions pertaining to her musical preferences and, as random as it sounds, she appears to be a big fan of current rap trends.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As reported by XXL, Warren is seemingly a big fan of two of today's hottest stars in hip-hop. After explaining that she prefers Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and sweet potato pie to pumpkin pie, rap became a central topic in the sit-down. Rye asked whether Warren prefers Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo, which the presidential hopeful confirmed. Surprisingly enough though, Warren also went with DaBaby over Snoop Dogg. Can you picture her getting down to "Cash Shit" by the duo? Me neither...

Of course, the comments are causing quite the reaction online with some people suggesting that Elizabeth Warren has never heard of DaBaby or Megan Thee Stallion, simply choosing those rappers to "pander" to a younger generation of voters. Do you think she was being real or is this cap?