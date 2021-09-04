mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eli Fross Drops "Exposing Me Part II"

Aron A.
September 04, 2021 17:21
Eli Fross drops off a new single.


Brooklyn drill is still flourishing, whether it's on the main stage with artists like the late Pop Smoke or the budding underground scene that's delivering some of the rawest and unadulterated rap music right now. Eli Fross has been among those leading the wave from Brooklyn and beyond and this week, he returned with his latest offering, "Exposing Me Part II." Fross's confidence carries throughout the track as he details the bleak reality in the streets and his rising profile over sinister production. "N***as say soon be your time, see me, I'm speeding up the clock," he raps.

Fross made headlines earlier this year after he was removed from Pop Smoke's record, "Top Shotta" on Faith.

Check out his new single, "Exposing Me Part II" below.

Quotable Lyrics
We'll stalk the block, may big trappin', moving like a school bus
Big Moncler coat, cost a couplÐµ bands, and my pockets tooled up
Bad bitch on the right, gun on thÐµ left, know a n***a booed up
Talkin' tough out ya mouth, tryna do the gang, you'll get your crew cut

