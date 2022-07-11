The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.

Bria wore a stunning Netta BenShabu white lace gown, and Xavier brought his A-game too, wearing a Knot Standard tuxedo. Bria, 32, and Xavier, 36, exchanged vows and solidified their partnership.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Bria announced her engagement with Xavier, known for his roles in TV movies like A Christmas Treasure and You Make It Feel Like Christmas, on Instagram back in December of 2021. "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always,” she wrote in the caption. In a follow-up post she wrote, "I can't wait to marry you." Xavier expressed his excitement in a post of his own, writing, "Forever my love."

Bria is one of Eddie Murphy's ten children. Her siblings are a wide range of ages: Eric, 33; Christian, 31; Miles, 29; Shayne, 27; Zola, 22; Bella, 20; Angel Iris, 15; Izzy Oona, 6; and Max Charles, 3. Eddie's been vocal about how proud he is of Bria in the past. "I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is," he said to reporters at Bria's art show in 2020. "We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings."

Congratulations to the happy couple.

