Ed Sheeran Heads Back To The Trap With Stormzy On "Take Me Back To London"

Ed Sheeran is way more certified than anyone actually gives him credit. That's why his latest project is filled with appearances from some of the biggest artists from both the U.K. and U.S. Sheeran's actually been very open about his appreciation for grime music specifically. He's formed a great relationship with many artists from the grime scene such as Stormzy. The two recently linked up on Ed's new project for the track, "Take Me Back To London."

Stormzy brings Ed Sheeran into the world of grime with their latest collaboration. Sheeran actually shows off his bars on the record while swapping verses with Stormzy. "Take Me Back To London" serves as their second collab together. They previously linked up on the "Shape Of You" remix.

Quotable Lyrics

My shooter ride, he shoot a guy

Leave you wet like you scuba dived

We were younger then and now we're unified

South London boys, get you crucified, I'm gone



