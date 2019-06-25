Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Enlist Koffee & Chronixx For "I Don't Care" Remix

It's been two years since the release of Ed Sheeran's last project. He's getting ready for his forthcoming project, No. 6 collaborations which includes some exciting features, especially from the hip-hop community. One track that was essentially set for commercial success is Sheeran's collab with Justin Bieber on "I Don't Care." With the project set to drop early next month, he comes through with a brand new remix of his Justin Bieber collab but he recruits Koffee and Chronixx for some assistance.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are essentially the faces of pop music. While "I Don't Care" is rooted in Jamaican sounds, it was only necessary they brought one of Jamaica's most exciting new artists, Koffee, and Grammy-nominated Chronixx for the remix. Koffee and Chronixx bring an authentic dancehall vibe to the single in a way that Sheeran and Bieber wouldn't have been able to do on their own.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

