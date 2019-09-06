EarthGang Laugh Maniacally All The Way To The "Bank"

Wowgr8 and Olu have officially blessed us with EarthGang's Dreamville debut, the magical MirrorLand. Already garnering praise as an album of the year contender, the mystical project offers up a variety of different sounds, from the experimental to the straight-up hard. Ant Chambers and Big Korey play the tour guide, laying down a simplistic yet ridiculously effective piano banger, the perfect backdrop for both EarthGang rappers to flex their prowess.

Though largely seen as enlightened beings, "Bank" serves as a stern reminder that EarthGang can and will outrap the competition is need be; how else do you think they caught J. Cole's attention? It's hard to say which of the two men emerge with the standout performance, as they seem to operate as a two-pronged attack; by the time Olu closes out the track with some straight-up falsetto bars, it's become abundantly clear that no games are being played. If you're on the fence about diving into such a layered conceptual voyage, treat yourself with a quick listen to "Bank." You won't be disappointed.

Quotable Lyrics

I turn you to Swiss for the cheddar

I do this shit for my ancestors

Like fuck your parameters, I push the boundaries

Your bitch gon' fuck me 'cause I'm who you tryna be

Used to want jewelry, now I got properties