E-40 Taps Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst On "Still"

Verzuz was arguably the best thing to come out of the pandemic. Though it began with producers and songwriters, the inclusion of the artist themselves has transformed the platform into massive productions. Last night, E-40 and Too Short touched the stage for the Bay Area but just a day prior, they came through with a new project for the fans. Ain't Gone Do It/Terms And Conditions is a double-disc effort from 40 and Short who deliver 20 songs of pure West Coast heat.

On 40's side of the project, he delivers a massive record for the West Coast, enlisting the newly-freed Drakeo The Ruler and Blxst for "Still." The two rappers and singer deliver a banger for the haters as they reflect on their triumphs throughout the year. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Been bendin' corners, been movin' mean, AR-15s

Been stuffin' turkey bags with greens and playin' with triple beams

Been there, done it, been a factor, trapper 'fore a rapper

Been one hundred from day one, quick thinker, fast reactor