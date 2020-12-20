mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

E-40 Taps Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst On "Still"

Aron A.
December 20, 2020 11:26
103 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Still
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

From South Central to the Bay, E-40 has the streets of California connected on "Still" ft. Drakeo The Ruler and Blxst.


Verzuz was arguably the best thing to come out of the pandemic. Though it began with producers and songwriters, the inclusion of the artist themselves has transformed the platform into massive productions. Last night, E-40 and Too Short touched the stage for the Bay Area but just a day prior, they came through with a new project for the fans. Ain't Gone Do It/Terms And Conditions is a double-disc effort from 40 and Short who deliver 20 songs of pure West Coast heat.

On 40's side of the project, he delivers a massive record for the West Coast, enlisting the newly-freed Drakeo The Ruler and Blxst for "Still." The two rappers and singer deliver a banger for the haters as they reflect on their triumphs throughout the year. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Been bendin' corners, been movin' mean, AR-15s
Been stuffin' turkey bags with greens and playin' with triple beams
Been there, done it, been a factor, trapper 'fore a rapper
Been one hundred from day one, quick thinker, fast reactor

E-40
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  103
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
E-40 Drakeo The Ruler Blxst
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS E-40 Taps Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst On "Still"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject