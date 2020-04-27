Aaron Gordon was rightfully pissed off after the NBA All-Star Dunk Competition back in February. Of course, he lost the contest to Derrick Jones Jr of the Miami Heat. Much of the vitriol behind this loss was directed at Dwyane Wade who clearly skewed his scores in order to give a Heat player the win. Last night, Gordon decided to finally get everything off of his chest, by dropping a diss track directed at Wade called "9 OUT OF 10."

Throughout the track, Gordon drops off bars about how Wade disrespected him and that he should have won the competition. He even made reference to the famous dunk in which he hopped over Tacko Fall who is 7'6."

Wade got to see the music video for the track and decided to take to Twitter where he gave his response. Instead of being upset, Wade gave Gordon some advice.

"He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it," Wade wrote.

Clearly, there is no real bad blood between the two even if Gordon does have some general saltiness about the whole situation. The dunk contest is quite lucrative for some players and Gordon has been robbed twice now.

