Remember when Aaron Gordon dunked over a 7'6" Tacko Fall and still didn't win the dunk contest during All-Star weekend. I mean, how could you forget. It's pretty well the only thing anybody wanted to talk about the entire weekend and for good reason. Simply put, Dwyane Wade messed up and he messed it up badly. The Miami Heat legend has been understandably blamed for Gordon's loss and despite standing by his own opinion, the basketball world has continued to make Wade feel like the bad guy.

Gordon seems to be hurt the most by Wade's betrayal and now, he is clapping back at the future Hall of Famer the only way the internet knows how: through a diss track. Before your face makes contact with your palm, try to give the song a chance. It's called "9 OUT OF 10" and features a plethora of bars related to the dunk contest and how Wade just couldn't appreciate his greatness.

There are plenty of NBA players who have thrown their hats into the rap arena although Gordon's foray into the genre is seemingly coming out of nowhere. In fact, Gordon dropped a track just two weeks ago, in the middle of the NBA's imposed quarantine. Clearly, boredom has begun to creep in and the Orlando Magic star is looking for something to do.

As for the diss track, let us know what you think, in the comments below.