Dwyane Wade is the best player in the history of the Miami Heat franchise. Sure, one could make the argument that it's LeBron James, however, no one has connected with that city more than D-Wade. He helped that team win three NBA titles over the course of eight seasons, and there is no doubt that he is a beloved player who fans would love to see make a comeback.

At 40 years old, Wade could certainly play in the NBA, albeit at a diminished level. We once saw Vince Carter play until the age of 43, which means Wade wouldn't stick out like a sore thumb if he came back. Either way, that scenario is probably long gone.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

With that being said, it appears as though Wade is still spending some time on the court. While taking to his Instagram account recently, Wade showcased that he still very much has it. In the clip down below, Wade can be seen draining threes all while performing off-the-backboard dunks. It was a pretty fun video, and if you're a D-Wade fan, you can't help but be excited about the fact that he can still do these moves.

These days, Wade is a partial owner in the Utah Jazz, so if he did come back, it would probably have to be with them. This would pair him up with Donovan Mitchell, who has been compared to Wade in the past.

For now, this is simply a pipe dream, but one can only hope, right?