Dwyane Wade told LeBron James to "make room" among the Miami Heat greats for Jimmy Butler after the 32-year-old's recent performance during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Butler set a team record for having the most points in an elimination game with 47.

"Make room @KingJames @JimmyButler has entered the room," Wade wrote with a saluting emoji.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Wade held the previous record with 46 points against Boston in 2010 while James' highest had him just one point behind with 45 against Boston in 2012.

After the game, Butler said that it was encouragement from Wade that inspired his performance.

"He was telling me that I could do this," Butler told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "Knee a little banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there, continue to build your legacy. It meant the world to me, so I appreciate you D-Wade."

Wade's comments weren't the only words that inspired Butler and the rest of the Heat. After the game, Udonis Haslem said that Draymond Green predicting the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals had them fired up.

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem said. “You ain’t supposed to say some shit like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some shit he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bullshit.”

Game 7 between the Heat and Celtics is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 PM, ET on Sunday.

Check out Wade's tweet below.

[Via]