Dwight Howard has been through a lot of drama over the past few months and now it seems like there is even more on the horizon as according to TMZ, he is being sued by two women who used to work for him. In the report, it notes that Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman are suing the basketball star because they feel like he finessed them out of their proper wages.

The story all began in December 2018 when Howard hired both women to help with personal management. As they both allege, Howard began firing his housekeepers and tasked Nabaa and Shelman with picking up the slack. They even had to take care of his snakes, with one of them weighing up to 200 pounds, as seen in the television show Tanked.

From there, Nabaa noted that she used her connections to get Howard a contract with the Lakers, which he allegedly acknowledged. Despite all of this, the women are saying they were blindsided in January of this year as they were both fired. With all of this in mind, the women are hoping to get $50,000 each, all while recouping damages.

Howard has yet to respond to these allegations, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated on this developing story.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

[Via]