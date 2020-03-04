Dwight Howard is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and he's been having himself a nice season. After years of falling off, Howard is back to playing at a high level, even if he's more of a role player than anything else. Howard's play is in stark contrast with how things went down with the Los Angeles Lakers almost ten years ago. Howard played well under his potential while in Los Angeles and eventually left the team in free agency back in 2013.

During a recent conference, Lakers part-owner Jeanie Buss spoke about Howard's resurgence with the Lakers and even took some shots at Mike D'Antoni, saying the Houston Rockets head coach didn't know how to utilize Howard properly. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Howard replied to these remarks but opted to steer clear of any controversy.

Howard explained how he actually loves D'Antoni and that the system just simply didn't work the way he intended it to. Howard knows he could have played better and has nothing but respect for his former coach. He even said that he didn't want to speak ill of anyone although he thanks Buss for defending his honor.

Howard has matured quite a bit since 2013 which is something that truly came out in these comments. It's nice to see Howard thriving in Los Angeles, late in his career.