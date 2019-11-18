Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant weren't exactly the best of teammates back in 2012-2013 and it was always pretty obvious to basketball fans. Back in those days, the Lakers were beginning their recent run of struggles and they couldn't seem to catch a break. Eventually, Howard was ousted from Los Angeles and he ended up in Houston. It was believed that 2012 was the beginning of the end for Howard but now that he's back on the Lakers, he has had a bit of a career resurgence.

Last night, the Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks and Kobe Bryant was sitting courtside. Prior to the game, Kobe and Dwight linked up for a small conversation and after the game, Howard spoke about the experience.

“I didn’t even know who it was. He slapped me on the neck and I was about to elbow him. Then he said, ‘What’s up, man. You’re playing good.’ It was cool, man. I was glad he came to the game,” Dwight said according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

Seeing these two squash their beef has been quite surreal for Lakers fans and if Howard keeps playing at a high level, even more, praise is on its way. Even if you're not a fan of Howard, you can't help but be happy for him as he attempts to repaint the narratives surrounding his career.