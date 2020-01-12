Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last weekend. This marks another painful playoff loss for the Saints, although their veteran QB shows no signs of stopping. Or does he? As reported by ESPN, the New Orleans Saints star quarterback has received calls from at least one non-ESPN network to inquire about whether he would be interested in transitioning from quarterback to TV game analyst, according to league sources. Brees has yet to announce a decision for his career, although many do not believe he is planning to retire right now.

"Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities," one source close to Brees told ESPN this weekend. "Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities." Saints coach Sean Payton said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown that he believes Brees will return to the Saints next season and that he expects to speak with Brees as early as Monday. Brees, who turns 41 on Wednesday, has been in the league since 2001 when he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers.