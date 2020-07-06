mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dreamville's Lute Celebrates His Birthday With "Life"

July 06, 2020
Lute reflects on his life and the pressures of fatherhood on his latest record, "Life."


Dreamville just celebrated the one year anniversary of ROTD3 yesterday with brand new behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions in Atlanta. Just a day later, and we're blessed with a brand new track from Lute. The Dreamville rapper's celebrating his latest birthday with the release of his new song, "Life." In the midst of a pandemic and nationwide protests, Lute delivers introspective bars with sharp lyricism reflecting on the current social climate and navigating through while raising a daughter. The rapper also dedicated the music video and song those who died on June 21st, 2020 on Beatties Ford Road in North Carolina and his cousin Marcus Okoye Withers.

Lute launched Gold Mouf Chronicles series this year which includes his previous single, "GED (Gettin Every Dollar)" as the theme song. With his new single "Life" out now, we're hoping his follow-up to 2017's West 1996 Pt. 2 is coming soon. 

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause shit, I fight for this
Nearly gave half my life for this
Somedays I just feel like I'm just right for this
Then a rap n***a'll show me just how really wack the cycle is
My music like a gift 'cause n***as ask what do I type for this

