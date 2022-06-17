If you are a Boston Celtics fan, last night was an absolute nightmare. Despite starting off the game well, the Celtics ended up completely blowing it as they let the Warriors score 21 straight points in the first half. This was a terrible stretch for the Celtics that ultimately cost them the series, and consequently, the title.

To make matters worse, this was all done on Boston's home soil, and the fans were not happy about it. At the end of the night, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy on the court in the TD Garden, and for Bostonians, it was a hard pill to swallow.

Elsa/Getty Images

One person who didn't like the Warriors, and Green, in particular, was none other than Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports. Just eight days ago, he sported a shirt that said "Draymond Is A Jerk Face," and as you can see, it even sported Celtics colors.

Well, Green didn't forget as he took to Twitter today with the perfect troll for Portnoy. In the tweet below, he said "Hold dat L sucka."

Portnoy's team was thoroughly dominated in Games 4 through 6 and he will have to live with that reality for a while now. Meanwhile, Green has four titles, which is more than impressive.