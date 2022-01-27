Draymond Green is one of the vocal players in the entire NBA, and in the eyes of many, he is the type of player that could become an amazing analyst on TV. In fact, Green has already dabbled in broadcasting as over the past couple of years, he was worked for Inside the NBA on TNT during the postseason. On these broadcasts, Green offers his perspective and analysis on the game, and it always seems to work as he and Charles Barkley have great comedic chemistry.

Turner Sports clearly sees something in Draymond as today, Green inked a deal with the network to become the first-ever active player with an official broadcasting contract. The way it works is simple, if Green has availability in his schedule, he will do Inside The NBA. Between those appearances, he will do content for various Bleacher Report shows. Needless to say, Green is setting himself up nicely for life after basketball.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” Green said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the TNT family.”

Tonight will be Green's first appearance on Inside The NBA as part of his new deal, and we're sure he will be inspired to provide fans with some good TV. Once Chuck and Shaq retire, Draymond will be certainly taking hold of the NBA analysis mantle.

