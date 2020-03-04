Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will reportedly leave Nike, a brand that he has repped since his days at Michigan State, to sign with Converse. As some of you may already know, Nike owns Converse, which means Draymond will still be under The Swoosh's umbrella as he helps usher in the new era of Converse Basketball.

Details of the deal have not yet been revealed, but Green will immediately become the face of Converse's on-court footwear, alongside Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre.

Through 43 games this season, Green is averaging just 8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, while the injury-riddled Warriors maintain the worst record in the NBA at 13–48. It goes without saying that the team will put together a far more competitive product next season when All NBA guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are healthy.

The NBA sneaker market is dominated by Nike and Adidas, but the trio of Warriors stars have all branched off from Nike at some point during their careers to become the faces of Under Armour (Steph), Anta (Klay) and now Converse.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images