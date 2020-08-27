Draymond Green is very much against the NBA cancelling the season.
Draymond Green has been one of the more vocal players in the entire NBA over the years. He is one of those guys who loves to trash talk on the court and his defense has helped propel the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships. While he might be coming off of a bad year, there is no denying he is an all-star and someone that should be taken seriously.
Early this morning, Green spoke on the recent NBA boycott and what the league should do moving forward. Some believe the league should suspend play until next season although Green is very much against this line of thinking. While responding to a fan on Instagram, Green explained exactly why he thinks the NBA needs to finish the season.
Per Green:
"The notion that athletes should just stop working but no one else in the world should stop is baffling to me. Why stop doing the very thing that offers you the biggest platform to speak for those that look like me/a lot of us? To do that is to actually give up the platform to speak for them, because without us using our platforms which is afforded by the influence of the sport, it actually stops us from echoing what those in the back are saying."
In many ways, Green has a great point. The league offers players a massive platform and with millions of people watching every single game, there is no denying that their message will continue to carry weight.