Draymond Green has been one of the more vocal players in the entire NBA over the years. He is one of those guys who loves to trash talk on the court and his defense has helped propel the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships. While he might be coming off of a bad year, there is no denying he is an all-star and someone that should be taken seriously.

Early this morning, Green spoke on the recent NBA boycott and what the league should do moving forward. Some believe the league should suspend play until next season although Green is very much against this line of thinking. While responding to a fan on Instagram, Green explained exactly why he thinks the NBA needs to finish the season.