Drake probably isn't flying anywhere anytime soon (we hope) but that doesn't mean he can't prepare for when the lockdown is over. Many rappers and celebrities have flaunted flying private. Drake, on the other hand, flexes a little bit differently than most. The rapper debuted his personal jet last summer as he celebrated the Raptors win, among other things.



Tom Szczerbowski/NBAE/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Virgil Abloh appeared to confirm that he'll be the one redesigning Drake's private jet. Virgil Abloh hit the 'Gram where he shared a sneak peek at some redesigning he's doing to Drake's plane in an unknown location. "the tail number is a problem and the FBO is a whole other story," he wrote. From the look of it, Drake's trying to camouflage in the sky with style as Virgil Abloh added some Nothing Was The Same-type aesthetic to it.

Drake and Virgil Abloh have maintained a steady relationship throughout the years. In recent times, the rapper recently debuted a customized Patek watch that he rapped about on "Life Is Good." Sharing a clear image to his Instagram, Drizzy made fun of all of the hypebeasts in the world by captioning the image, "New designer you guys probably have no idea what’s going on in the scene super underground all good I will put you on to Veerjil Ablow."