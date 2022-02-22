Drake has come through with plenty of Nike collaborations over the years, and his latest is the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which launched in a triple-white colorway this past week. Drake's best celebrity friends have been getting their hands on some pairs, and there is no doubt that the shoe is a big success so far. Fans have been wondering if other colorways would be brought out, and as it turns out, there will be.

In the images below, you can find a "triple-black" colorway that certainly lives up to its descriptor. The shoe has a black leather upper, that features the bulky dad-shoe-like construction of the triple-white model. If you like something that is lowkey but also extremely fashionable then the Hot Step Air Terra is probably the shoe for you.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Drake x Nike collab, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

