Drake is fresh off of the release of Certified Lover Boy which means he now has quite a bit of time to work on his various other endeavors. Throughout his career, Drake has been known for being a bit of an entrepreneur, and when it comes to Nike, he has done a great job of leveraging his fame to create some successful offshoot brands. For instance, Drake has been doing a lot of work with his Nike brand NOCTA over the past year, and it has resulted in a ton of great apparel collaborations.

The artist has also teased fans with a sneaker collab in the form of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra. This number is a chunky dad shoe that fits into the trends of today. At first, Drake was only showing off this shoe in an all-white color scheme, although that seems to have changed.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Taking to his Instagram story, Drake got to show off a black and yellow version of the shoe that looks pretty damn sharp. The shoe is mostly black with some white spots throughout, all while the back of the midsole contains flashy yellow tones. These colors come together to create a dope offering that will most certainly get fans excited for when these eventually release. For now, said release date is unknown.

Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Drake