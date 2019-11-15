mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake's "Marvin's Room," Winner Of The HNHH Bracket & "Take Care" Highlight

Mitch Findlay
November 15, 2019 16:34
181 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Marvin's Room
Drake

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Take Care" turns eight, and "Marvin's Room" still stands the test of time.


Sometimes, and it's rare, there's a general consensus on an artist's magnum opus. Drake is one such artist, with many of his fans uniting in favor of 2011's Take Care. A complete swerve of the sophomore slump, Drizzy picked up where Thank Me Later left off like a man with a vengeance. With nineteen tracks on deck, it's difficult to narrow down a reigning champion. And yet our recent bracket challenge found "Marvin's Room" emerging victorious as Drake's finest song to date, a high honor considering what he's dropped throughout his career.

Therefore, it feels right to honor the emotional and vulnerable single, one that cemented Drizzy as a heartbreak king. Not everyone can turn the drunk-dial into high art, but somehow, this man has done exactly that. Pouring a surprising amount of depth into what might have been a sloppy affair, "Marvin's Room" is Drake at his most real, his most melancholic, his most self-aware. Torn between the trappings of fame and the soft call of intimate connection, Drizzy navigates both worlds with inebriated grace; has his songwriting prowess ever been more evident? You be the judge. 

Quotable Lyrics

I think I'm addicted to naked pictures
And sitting talking 'bout bitches that we almost had
I don't think I'm conscious of makin' monsters
Outta the women I sponsor 'til it all goes bad
But, shit, it's all good
We threw a party, yeah, we threw a party
Bitches came over, yeah, we threw a party
I was just calling, ‘cause they were just leavin'
Talk to me, please, don't have much to believe in

youtube.com/watch?v=5R3lRLUIqMI
Drake take care marvin's room
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drake's "Marvin's Room," Winner Of The HNHH Bracket & "Take Care" Highlight
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject