Drake's "Marvin's Room," Winner Of The HNHH Bracket & "Take Care" Highlight

Sometimes, and it's rare, there's a general consensus on an artist's magnum opus. Drake is one such artist, with many of his fans uniting in favor of 2011's Take Care. A complete swerve of the sophomore slump, Drizzy picked up where Thank Me Later left off like a man with a vengeance. With nineteen tracks on deck, it's difficult to narrow down a reigning champion. And yet our recent bracket challenge found "Marvin's Room" emerging victorious as Drake's finest song to date, a high honor considering what he's dropped throughout his career.

Therefore, it feels right to honor the emotional and vulnerable single, one that cemented Drizzy as a heartbreak king. Not everyone can turn the drunk-dial into high art, but somehow, this man has done exactly that. Pouring a surprising amount of depth into what might have been a sloppy affair, "Marvin's Room" is Drake at his most real, his most melancholic, his most self-aware. Torn between the trappings of fame and the soft call of intimate connection, Drizzy navigates both worlds with inebriated grace; has his songwriting prowess ever been more evident? You be the judge.

Quotable Lyrics

I think I'm addicted to naked pictures

And sitting talking 'bout bitches that we almost had

I don't think I'm conscious of makin' monsters

Outta the women I sponsor 'til it all goes bad

But, shit, it's all good

We threw a party, yeah, we threw a party

Bitches came over, yeah, we threw a party

I was just calling, ‘cause they were just leavin'

Talk to me, please, don't have much to believe in