After a week-long vote, the loyal HotNewHipHop readers have determined their favourite Drake song of all time and, much like we predicted, it's one of the classics. No, "Hotline Bling" or "God's Plan" didn't end out on top. Despite their popularity in recent years, reaching the top of the Billboard chart, one cut finished with more votes than any other and it shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise to anybody.

When it was all said and done, the fans came through daily to vote in our polls on our Instagram Stories and "Marvin's Room" was officially declared the winner of the Drake Track Bracket. After starting off with thirty-six choices, the near-decade old song ended up beating out "Headlines" in the final round, inching out "0-100," "Take Care" and other joints along the way. "Headlines" went home with the runner-up prize but we all know that doesn't mean much.

Let us know which artist you'd like to see a track bracket for next. Since you guys are the deciding factor here, we want to hear from you in the comments. Are you rocking with this new initiative? We've already gone through Kid Cudi and Drake's discographies. Who do you want to see next?