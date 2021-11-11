Instagram model Johanna Leia received more attention than she ever had before in July when it was discovered she was dating Drake. Although they split a few months later, it appears Leis and Drizzy still get along.

On Wednesday (Nov. 10), Johanna posted a video of herself alongside her son Amari Bailey signing his letter of intent to play basketball at UCLA. As a five-star recruit, Bailey received other offers from Kansas, DePaul and Alabama.

Drake liked the photo, as he has always been a fan of Bailey. When Drake and Johnna's dating rumors first began, it was because they sat by each other at one of Amari's high school basketball games at Sierra Canyon High School.

Drake was attending the game with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as his son Bronny James was Amari's teammate at Sierra Canyon. In the following weeks, Drake was spotted having dinner with Leia inside Dodger Stadium in LA which he rented out.

In August, Drake built his relationship with Amari by gifting him with a custom "10" chain necklace, which is his basketball number. However, Drake and Johanna did not last long, presumably breaking up in the following months.

In the last week of October, Drake reportedly began dating a new girl, who was relatively unknown. She is allegedly from Miami, but was born in Canada like the Champagne Papi.

So, although Drake and Johanna Leia have seemingly moved on from each other, they both show their support for Amari Bailey as he gears up to take his basketball career to the next level.

Check out Johanna's post below.