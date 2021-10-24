mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake Was Unapologetic On "NWTS" Highlight "Worst Behavior"

Aron A.
October 24, 2021 13:04
Worst Behavior
Drake

In honor of Drake's 35th birthday, revisit 2013's "Nothing Was The Same" banger, "Worst Behavior."


It's been over 10 years since Drake broke out into the rap game and he's had an unprecedented run so far. He's broken numerous Billboard records, sold countless records, and has continued to deliver quality music, even if it isn't always initially well-received among his fanbase. 

Today, the rapper celebrates his 35th birthday, so it was only right that we brought it back to his quintessential celebratory anthem, "Worst Behavior." While there's plenty of reasons why the song is so fitting for birthday celebrations, it also stands as a definitive moment in Drake's career where he basked in the victory and the glory of his career. DJ Dahi handled the otherworldly, gritty production while Drake puffed his chest with attitude and aggression as he formally shed any perception that he carried from his days as a child star on Degrassi.

Quotable Lyrics
Oh, where I reside it look like a resort inside
N***a, where your shit from? I imported mine
Bar mitzvah money like my last name Mordecai
Fuck you, bitch, I'm more than high
My momma probably hear that and be mortified

