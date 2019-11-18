Drake Paid Homage To DJ Screw & Houston On "November 18th"

As today marks November 18th, it felt only appropriate to bring back Drake's tribute to Houston and chopped-n-screwed culture on his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone. Serving as one of the many highlights off of the project, Drake's Toronto-isms blended with the slowed-down sounds of the regional chopped-and-screwed genre made this a record in Drizzy's catalog that withstood the test of time. Drake takes the muddy sounds of chopped-and-screwed by sampling Screw's "November 18th" while mixing his rap-sing flow and turning it into a whole new vibe.

November 16th marked the nineteen year anniversary since the passing of DJ Screw. He pioneered the chopped-and-screwed style in the early 90s and within his time, he was able to create five studio albums and over 300 mixtapes. Even though he isn't here to see it today, his impact transcended his time and has clearly influenced some of the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'm telling you, I'm as cold as windows down in the winter

And I be riding rims if my tires any thinner

Airport stunting, flying charters overseas

Full of Dom Perignon and the water for the D's

