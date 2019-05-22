The Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks are embroiled in a heated Eastern Conference Finals matchup and last night, the Raptors were able to tie the series at 2-2 after starting it down 0-2. Kyle Lowry was in rare form on Tuesday as he scored 25 points en route to the team's big 120-102 win. Perhaps the best part of the game though was Drake and his incessant trolling and fanboyism when it comes to the raptors. Drake has always been a staple of the sidelines at Raptors games but on Tuesday, he took it to the next level.

At one point in the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw which led Drake to start going wild on the sideline. Drake was Giannis' biggest troll on Sunday in Game 3, so it was no surprise that he decided to come right back with the antics. The Greek Freak put up 25 points of his own but wasn't able to carry the Bucks like he has been this season.

Drake was also seen putting his hands on the shoulder of Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who seemed unbothered by the rapper's presence. Perhaps he didn't even notice what Drake was doing considering it was in the middle of the game.

Either way, Drake knows exactly what he's doing and even if people don't like it, he's going to keep doing it. Just imagine what he'll be like if they make the NBA Finals.