It's no secret that Drake is the ultimate Toronto sports fan. He's been accused and made fun of for "cursing" teams, but the love that he has for NBA's Toronto Raptors is mutual. The team recently showed their appreciation for Drizzy by presenting him with a custom-made Raptors/OVO sports jacket—an item with a reported estimated value of $769,000.

The team shared the moment they gave the jacket to Drake on Twitter. "You don’t worry ‘bout fittin’ in when you custom made. #WeTheNorth," they captioned the images. The coat features the OVO owl logo encrusted with diamonds alongside the Raptors' emblem. According to Complex, the fabric for the jersey comes from a French mill by Toronto's Garrison Bespoke. It reportedly was one of the first examples of "jersey" cloth from 1927.

The luxury continues as the diamonds embedded on the jacket are lab-grown and carbon-neutral. "This is truly a 1 of 1 piece," Michael Nguyen, the clothier behind the jacket, told The Star. "Both the jersey inside, which Drake himself helped design, and this very special piece of cloth. And the diamonds, of course."

Sports reporter Darren Rovell gave an up close and personal look at the coat by sharing a video clip of the jacket on Twitter.