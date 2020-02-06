Drake's commitment to Nike is impressive. So it was no surprise when he showed face in New York City, once again, but this time for New York Fashion Week. The rapper was spotted front row with Rosalía and Virgil Abloh for Nike's presentation. The rapper shared a slew of photos with both the singer, "La jefa de Sant Esteve Sesrovires" which translates to "the head of Sant Esteve Sesrovires." Perhaps this might mean a collaboration is on the way? He's been dabbling outside of hip-hop and R&B a lot more in recent years, this could be a strong indication of what he has in store on his next project.

Drake's friends go where ever he goes so he had to bring his head of security, business partner and long-time friend, OVO Chubbs. Drizzy shared a flick with a meme-worthy flick of Chubbs looking incredibly concentrated. Drake seems to believe Chubbs already plotting out Nike's design for the next season. "Third fashion show ever and Chubbs is already thinking about next seasons designs @nike #creative," he captioned the photo.

In other Drake-related news, Drake has secured another platinum plaque in his extensive collection. Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" has officially gone platinum. Unfortunately, this didn't mark another number one hit for either one of the artists. The song has maintained its spot at number two on the chart, only being blocked by Roddy Ricch's "The Box." Hopefully, Drake does come through with more music before the year ends. Maybe the highly speculated What A Time To Be Alive 2?

Peep the flicks below