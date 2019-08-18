Adidas isn't finished with their Dragon Ball Z sneaker collabs just yet.

Following the eight-sneaker Dragon Ball Z x Adidas collection that dropped in the Fall/Winter of 2018 comes yet another DBZ-inspired sneaker, this time taking shape in the form of an Adidas Nizza Hi. The inspiration: the anthropomorphic, shapeshifting pig known as Oolong.

The high-top sneakers come equipped with a white canvas upper, featuring Oolong's face embroidered on the upper along with pink underwear strewn throughout. Additional details include a pink rubber midsole that extends onto the tip of the toe box and a neon green outsole beneath it all.

Adidas has not yet announced a release date for the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Nizza Hi "Oolong" but rumors suggest the collaborative kicks will be available sometime this month through Adidas.com and select Adidas retailers.

Stay tuned for official details.

Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Nizza Hi Oolong

