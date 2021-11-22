Dr. Dre's assets have been revealed amidst his ongoing divorce battle with Nicole Young. As the two are still looking to reach a financial agreement, new court documents reveal the extent of Dre's wealth.

The rap mogul currently holds over $180 million in cash and in his checking/savings accounts, $260 million in property, and $6 million in stock, according to VladTV. During the last year, Dre sold a massive chunk of Apple stock during the divorce to lock down $73 million.



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

In addition to receiving $300,000 a month in temporary spousal support, Young has requested that Dre pay out $4 million to cover her legal fees. She also says that the legendary producer still owes her $1.2 million for a previous court order that he has yet to finish paying.

Radar Online recently obtained court documents that claim that Dre has only paid $300,000 of the aforementioned court order.

“Andre is doing whatever he wants to do because he is an enormously entitled and well-funded litigant who seeks to exact revenge on his former wife by decimating her financially leaving her without legal representation in this case,” Young's team writes in their documents presented to the court.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020. The couple married in 1996 and share two children.

