Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will be wearing the classic purple mountain throwback uniforms for select games this season, so it's only right that Adidas designed a special edition colorway of Spida's signature sneaker to match up with the slick throwbacks.

As a further nod to that era of Jazz basketball, Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 specifically nods to Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

Adidas

Inspired by the nickname of the Utah Jazz legend, the "Mailman" Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 comes equipped with a purple and white upper, accompanied by icy blue detailing and Utah's classic mountain range design on the midsole. Additional details include a "Mailman" postage stamp in place of the "Issue #1" tag, while orange handles Mitchell's logo on the tongue.

The kicks are reportedly set to arrive on November 23 for the standard retail price of $100. Continue scrolling for some additional images, as well as our unboxing of the OG "Spider-Man" D.O.N Issue #1.

