Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are a relationship that could be coming to an end. As many of you already know, Mitchell's now-former teammate Rudy Gobert was traded for a massive haul of draft picks. It appeared as though the Jazz were preparing for some sort of rebuild. Clearly, that isn't something that Mitchell would like to take part in, and now, the Jazz are looking to trade their cornerstone player.

There are plenty of teams that could get Mitchell, including the New York Knicks. According to Brian Windhorst on the "Hoop Collective" podcast, the Jazz are trying to expedite the trade process and get something done before training camp. As Windhorst reports, the Jazz are focused on the Knicks' offer.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"The Jazz are beginning their business…MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener,” Windhorst said. “And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that, that they want to go before training camp. It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here, trying to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks."

The Donovan Mitchell situation is an ongoing one, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

