Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz seem primed and ready for a divorce. After Rudy Gobert was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the writing was on the wall for Mitchell's time in Utah. The Jazz are a team looking to completely rebuild their roster, and Mitchell doesn't exactly want to wait around and play for a team that can barely make it to the play-in.

Now, it is being reported that Mitchell could be on his way to the Miami Heat. In the eyes of ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, it is actually a lot likelier that Mitchell ends up with the New York Knicks. Mitchell's father works for the New York Mets organization, and there is a real sense that the Knicks are working extremely hard on a sizable package for the Jazz superstar.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Per Windhorst:

"In the trade for Rudy Gobert, the Jazz basically showed what their strategy is. They took back role players on expiring contracts to get four first round picks in that deal. The New York Knicks have eight tradable first-round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell, who is from the New York area. [...] Some people believe that this is an inevitability. It’s just a matter of what price can be negotiated. Other teams are interested in Mitchell and it could go in a different direction. They could keep Mitchell or at least posture like they’re going to keep Mitchell. But I think we’re going to hear a lot about Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

The Knicks have struggled with getting stars over the years. With that being said, Mitchell would be huge for the franchise as he could certainly make the Knicks perennial playoff contenders.

