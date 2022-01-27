Donovan Mitchell has consistently been one of the best young players in the entire NBA over the past couple of years. As the face of the Utah Jazz franchise, Mitchell has been able to lead the team to multiple playoff appearances, all while turning the Jazz into the first seed in the Western Conference last year.

Unfortunately, the regular-season success has not translated in the playoffs. After a few first-round exits, the Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the second round last season, despite having a 2-0 lead in the series. Now, the pressure is on the Jazz to get to the next level, otherwise, they could fall into obscurity again.

In a new report from Ric Bucher of FS1, it appears as though Mitchell is putting in a lot of thought about what to do beyond this season. In fact, some people close to Mitchell are rumored to believe that he is simply too big of a star for Salt Lake City, Utah. As a result, if the Jazz can't get it done in the postseason, there is a belief that Mitchell will try and force his way to the New York Knicks. Interestingly enough, his father works for the New York Mets, which would make a Knicks-based deal make sense.

These kinds of reports can be debunked in the blink of an eye, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, let us know which team you would think would be a good fit for Mitchell, in the comments below.