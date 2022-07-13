Donovan Mitchell has proven himself to be one of the best young players in the league. Unfortunately, he and Rudy Gobert were not able to create much playoff success for the Utah Jazz, who were adamant about having a fairly short championship window. This offseason, Gobert has been traded, and the writing on the wall for Mitchell has been quite clear.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Jazz would be fielding offers for Mitchell, although they will want a hefty price for the young star. They got five draft picks for Gobert and they are expecting a similar return for Mitchell. With that being said, it appears as though the Miami Heat are showcasing the most interesting right now.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat are going to have to part ways with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. It’s also going to require a haul of picks, which means the Heat will have to make some hard decisions here.

Per Miami Herald:

“Any package for Mitchell almost assuredly would need to include Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, plus at least two future first-round picks. Another player — even a minimum deal such as Haywood Highsmith’s — likely would need to be included to facilitate a two-team Heat/Jazz Mitchell deal from a salary cap standpoint.”

The Heat were supposedly one of the teams on Kevin Durant’s list, although if Mitchell goes to the Heat, then you can kiss those KD hopes, goodbye.

