Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky spent a well-documented month in a Sweedish jail facing assault charges, an incident that was so viral, it made it's way to the White House. Trump famously sided with Rocky, claiming that he'd do everything he could to get the rapper home. Now, during Trump's impeachment inquiry, the events that took place behind the scenes of that decision have come to light, according to Complex.

United States Embassy in Kiev official David Holmes testified for the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, and while focusing on Trump's communication with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Joe Biden, he also confirmed overhearing the President discussing the A$AP Rocky situation with Gordon D. Sondland, American ambassador to the European Union.

The New York Times says Holmes claims that Sondland said Rocky "should have pled guilty," further explaining that Trump should "let him [Rocky] get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home." He also said Sweden "should have released him on your word." Sondland also apparently remarked that Trump could "tell the Kardashians you tried," if he were to fail.

A$AP Rocky will be returning to Sweeden to perform in Stockholm on December 11th.